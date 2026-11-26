U.S. tobacco group Altria is considering making an all-cash offer to acquire Britain’s Imperial Brands. The company is also in talks with a third party over part of Imperial Brands’ business, but no deal has yet been reached, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Imperial Brands shares rise

London-listed Imperial Brands shares rose by as much as 17.6% to 3,562 pence. The company’s market capitalization stood at £26.77 billion, or $35.07 billion.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources, that Japan’s Japan Tobacco is also assessing a possible acquisition of Imperial Brands. According to the agency, the Japanese group is consulting advisers and considered joining forces with a partner to buy the British company and then split its assets across different regions of the world.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Job-cut plans

Last week, Imperial Brands, the maker of Winston cigarettes, announced plans to cut up to 4,600 jobs — nearly one-fifth of its workforce. This comes amid declining cigarette sales volumes and increasing competition.

Imperial Brands’ portfolio also includes Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Kool and Rizla rolling papers. Japan Tobacco owns the Camel and Benson & Hedges brands, while Altria’s group includes Philip Morris USA, the maker of Marlboro in the United States. Imperial Brands declined to comment on the report, while Japan Tobacco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read us on