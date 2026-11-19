Japanese tobacco company Japan Tobacco will write off ¥1.4 trillion, or $8.9 billion, after decrees by the president of Russia — an aggressor state — placed seven of its local subsidiaries under temporary management. Due to the loss of control over its Russian business, the company expects an operating loss of ¥368 billion for the year instead of the previously forecast profit of ¥1 trillion, The Japan Times reports.

Losses and dividends

Japan Tobacco also lowered its revenue forecast by ¥63 billion, to ¥3.8 trillion. The company expects a net loss for the year and has halved its annual dividend forecast, from ¥136 to ¥68 per share.

The company’s chairman, vice chairman and three representative directors will receive 50% less remuneration for two months. The representative directors will also forgo management bonuses for the 2026 fiscal year.

Loss of control over the business

Russian presidential decrees issued this month placed all seven of Japan Tobacco’s subsidiaries in Russia under temporary management. Formally, this does not mean that ownership rights have been transferred to the state or the manager: the company said it continues to indirectly own 100% of these enterprises.

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At the same time, the restrictions deprived Japan Tobacco of the ability to exercise shareholder rights and make operational decisions, so the company excluded these assets from its consolidated reporting in accordance with international financial reporting standards.

Russia was one of Japan Tobacco’s key foreign markets, accounting for about 10% of the group’s sales and a quarter of adjusted operating profit. The company has operated there since 1999, employs about 4,000 people, has production facilities in St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don, and holds about 41% of the traditional cigarette market.

Japan’s response

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Japan Tobacco halted new investments and marketing activities in Russia but continued operating its existing business while complying with sanctions. The Japanese government protested the transfer of the company’s assets into temporary management and said it was working with Japan Tobacco on a response.

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