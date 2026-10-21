In Japan, Tokyo and Osaka recorded temperatures above 30°C on October 21 — the latest date in the year on which such readings have been registered in both cities. In Tokyo, the temperature exceeded this mark early in the afternoon, while in Osaka it also rose above 30°C.

Weather observation records

The Japan Meteorological Agency classifies a day when the temperature reaches 30°C as a “summer day.” Agency representative Kazuhiro Shirono said that for the Japanese capital, it was the latest such day since observations began in 1875. The previous record in Tokyo was registered on October 19, 2024.

In Osaka, temperatures above 30°C on October 21 surpassed the previous record for the latest “summer day,” set on October 20, 1933. Weather observations in the city have been conducted since 1883.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warm air from the south

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the unusually high temperature for late October was caused by warm and humid air from the south that covered Japan, particularly areas along the Pacific coast.

In 2025, Japan experienced its hottest summer on record. This year, the meteorological agency also began using the term “kokushobi” for days when temperatures reach 40°C and urged the public to treat extreme heat as a natural disaster.

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