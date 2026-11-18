In the United Kingdom, scientists told a parliamentary committee that the toxin colibactin, produced by some strains of E. coli, is being considered as one of the possible factors behind the rising number of bowel cancer cases among people under 50. As The Guardian reports, cases of early-onset bowel cancer have doubled in many countries over the past two decades.

The role of the toxin is being studied

Senior molecular epidemiologist at the University of Oxford Carl Smith-Burn told the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee that known risk factors for colorectal cancer — obesity, smoking and alcohol consumption — may explain only about half of diagnosed cases. In his view, the increase in incidence among younger people is unlikely to be fully explained by already known factors.

Last year, researchers identified colibactin as a possible factor in early-onset colorectal cancer. Characteristic mutations linked to the effects of this toxin occurred three times more often in tumours from people under 40 than in tumours from patients over 70. At the same time, scientists stress that further research is needed to determine whether colibactin really causes bowel cancer.

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Mutations may arise in childhood

Professor Mike Stratton of the Sanger Institute previously reported that colibactin causes mutations in some children, and signs of them can be detected as early as infancy. According to his data, by the age of 10, children who develop such mutations may have a level of accumulated mutations similar to that of a 50-year-old person.

Helen Coleman, a cancer epidemiologist at Queen's University Belfast, called colibactin the first new clue in a long time, but noted that its role is still being studied. According to her, exposures in early childhood or even during the prenatal period may be important, which complicates research.

Elio Riboli, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, also called for a focus on already established risk factors. According to him, smoking and alcohol consumption levels are declining in the United Kingdom and the United States, while obesity is becoming more prevalent and physical activity is decreasing.

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