Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady is in talks to acquire a small stake in Chelsea football club. The Guardian reports.

Exit from Birmingham City

This month, Brady sold his minority stake in Birmingham City after three years of involvement with the club. Sources at The Guardian say the move was intended to clear the way for him to invest in Chelsea.

Brady acquired a stake in Birmingham City in August 2023, less than a year after his second and final retirement from American football. This came after the club was taken over by Knighthead Capital, which is linked to Tom Wagner. Brady was also appointed chairman of the club's advisory board.

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Contacts with Chelsea

According to the publication, Brady has a good relationship with Behdad Eghbali. Clearlake Capital, a fund linked to Eghbali, owns 86.5% of Chelsea after Todd Boehly and Mark Walter sold their stakes in September.

Last year, Brady was Chelsea's guest at the Club World Cup in New Jersey. He celebrated with the players after the team defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3:0 in the final.

Other investments

Brady also has a minority stake in the NFL team Las Vegas Raiders, which he acquired together with Wagner. In the 2025 Amazon Prime documentary Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues, he questioned the work ethic of then Birmingham City coach Wayne Rooney. Chelsea declined to comment.

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