Crystal Palace's new head coach Thomas Frank said he wants to prove himself after returning to work. The Danish specialist replaced Pierre Sage when the team was bottom of the table after 10 matches and had conceded 24 goals — the most in the Premier League. The Guardian reports.

Crystal Palace's next match will be away against Coventry on Saturday. Frank admitted he was surprised by how well he feels after returning to work following his dismissal from Tottenham in February.

Experience after Tottenham

Before his appointment at Crystal Palace, the 53-year-old Frank managed Brentford for seven years. He spent eight months at Tottenham, where the team's win percentage under him was 34.2% — the lowest figure among all the club's permanent managers. The coach believes he has drawn conclusions from that period.

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After leaving Tottenham, Frank travelled in Japan, Australia and Denmark, and also worked as a football pundit during the World Cup in the United States. According to him, he received Crystal Palace's offer last week while he was in Denmark visiting friends and family.

Changes to the coaching staff

Justin Cochrane, one of Thomas Tuchel's assistants with the England national team, has already joined Frank's staff. He held his first training session with Crystal Palace on Monday — less than a day after England's victory over Spain in Madrid in the Nations League.

Frank is also expecting Mexican specialist Bernardo Cueva to join. The coach said the deal with Chelsea over his move is “very close”. Both previously worked together at Brentford. Frank also hopes to bring Andreas Georgson from Tottenham, who is credited with strong work on set pieces — an area in which Crystal Palace had problems.

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