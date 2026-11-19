In France, Green party leader Marine Tondelier is moving closer to Jean-Luc Mélenchon, whom France 24 calls the leader of the radical left. According to the channel, this is happening six months before the first round of the presidential election.

Rapprochement ahead of the election

France 24 reported this in a video report by journalist Clovis Casali. The report says that Tondelier is moving closer to Mélenchon during the 2027 presidential campaign.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reaction of candidates

According to France 24, the move caught other candidates from the left-wing and centrist political camps by surprise. The channel specifically mentions Raphaël Glucksmann among the politicians surprised by this rapprochement.

France 24 published the video report on November 19, 2026. The report is 4 minutes and 37 seconds long.

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