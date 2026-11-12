In Xiamen, China, Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai won the Golden Rooster Award for Best Actor for the first time. He received the award for his work in the action thriller The Shadow's Edge, in which he played criminal kingpin Fu Longsheng, who is pursued by law enforcement officers. Jackie Chan also starred in the film, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The actor's first award

Leung Ka-fai, 68, has worked in film for more than four decades. According to China Daily, after the ceremony the actor held the statuette and joked that he would not let anyone take it away. The publication also noted that he became the second actor after Tony Leung Chiu-wai to receive Best Actor honors at the three major Chinese-language film awards — Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards, the Hong Kong Film Awards, and China's Golden Rooster Awards.

Two awards for Dear You

Dear You, filmed in the Chaoshan language by director Lan Hongchun, received the Special Jury Award and the Best Screenplay award. The screenplay was written by Lan Hongchun, Zheng Xuanxuan, Yang Leng, and Zhu Liyun.

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The film tells the story of a young man who travels to Thailand with his grandmother's old letters to find out the truth about his family's past. The 118-minute film stars Li Sitong, Wang Yantong, Wu Shaoqing, Zheng Runqi, and Wang Xiaohui. According to China News Service, the jury praised its restrained storytelling and portrayal of the emotional experiences of Chinese migrants in Southeast Asia separated from their families.

Other award winners

The top award for Best Feature Film went to the historical drama Dead To Rights, set during the 1937 Nanjing Massacre. Chinese actress Gao Ye received the Best Actress award for portraying Lin Yuxiu. Zheng Dasheng won the directing category for Hideaway: The Dossiers, while Wan Li received the award for Directorial Debut for Sound Of Silence.

The 39th Golden Rooster Awards ceremony was held as part of the China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival, which ran in Xiamen from November 6 to 10. The award was established in 1981 to recognize achievements in Chinese cinema.

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