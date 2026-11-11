In Germany, audio figurine manufacturer Tonies has recalled the product “Helene Fischer – Die schönsten Kinderlieder” due to the possible detachment of small parts during use. The company warned that such parts could pose a choking risk to children, Der Spiegel reports.

The figurine is advised not to be used

Owners of this audio figurine were urged to keep it out of children’s reach, stop using it immediately and return the product. This also applies to figurines on which no damage has yet been noticed. Tonies said that the defect does not occur in all products and cannot always be easily detected.

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After the first reports, the company inspected the product and halted its production and supply. The recall applies only to the figurine with item number 11003054. According to the manufacturer, there are no signs of a similar issue with other Tonies figurines.

Refund or exchange

Customers were offered the option of contacting the seller or Tonies GmbH directly for an exchange or refund. The company plans to open a product return portal on its website. The customer can receive back the money paid or choose another available figurine from the current range, receiving a voucher for the purchase amount for the Tonies online store. The manufacturer will cover return shipping costs.

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