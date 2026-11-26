The Delhi Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has called on the Indian government to impose 25% reciprocal tariffs on US goods in response to proposed US tariffs on Indian products. Channel NewsAsia reports that CTI warned that the US measures could put 500,000 jobs at risk and affect Indian exports worth more than $48 billion.

Industries at risk

Brjesh Goyal, chairman of the Delhi-based CTI, said the textile and leather industries, manufacturers of precious stones and jewelry, auto components, and seafood could be significantly affected. According to him, the chamber appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce similar tariffs on imports from the United States.

Among US goods that could be covered by India’s response, Goyal named minerals, precious stones and jewelry, machinery, aviation equipment, electronics, plastics, chemicals, iron, and steel. He also urged India to reduce its dependence on the United States and seek alternative suppliers.

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US proposal

The Office of the United States Trade Representative proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods, citing the claim that India produces more products than its market needs. If a trade agreement is concluded with New Delhi, the rate could be reduced to 17%.

India’s Ministry of Commerce said it was studying the US proposal. The ministry stressed that the country has no structural excess production capacity in any sector and that trade issues should be resolved during bilateral negotiations.

The proposed US tariffs have not yet entered into force. Washington will accept public comments until January 5, 2027, and hearings are set to begin on January 25. Smartphones, pharmaceutical products, semiconductors, metals, vehicles, and aviation parts are not covered by the proposed tariffs, although existing duties may apply to them.

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