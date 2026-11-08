The Thai Chamber of Commerce has proposed urgently clearing the cargo backlog at Thai Airways' TG Cargo warehouse at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The delays are already affecting cargo dispatches, the Bangkok Post reports.

Impact on importers and production

Phumin Harinsut, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and head of its logistics and supply chain committee, said the delays are increasing costs for importers, freight forwarders, customs brokers and manufacturers that depend on imported raw materials and components. According to him, they also disrupt production schedules and delivery deadlines.

The problem has been exacerbated by delays in unloading ULD air cargo units, as well as inaccurate or missing information about storage locations. This makes cargo difficult to locate and collect. On November 4, Singapore Airlines Cargo temporarily restricted the acceptance of certain types of cargo at Suvarnabhumi because delays in handling incoming cargo were affecting ULD circulation for outbound shipments. At the same time, equipment and workspace in the handling area were limited.

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Proposed steps

The Chamber of Commerce proposed sorting cargo by airline, speeding up ULD unloading, designating clear storage locations and increasing staffing levels. To this end, it proposed engaging private cargo agents under warehouse supervision. The chamber also called for the AOT Cargo Clearhouse system to be updated with current cargo location data and asked Thailand's Ministry of Transport to designate those responsible and set deadlines for implementing the measures.

Thai Airways acknowledged the delays, linking them to sustained growth in incoming cargo volumes and an accumulation of ULDs awaiting unloading. The airline apologized to customers and business partners, said it had deployed additional staff and loaders, and was seeking temporary warehouse space at Airports of Thailand. In addition, Thai Airways plans to introduce an internal warehouse management system to track cargo from arrival to release, monitor backlogs and allocate staff and equipment.

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