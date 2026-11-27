Trade ministers of the member states of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, have begun negotiations on the accession of the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and the Philippines. As Politico Europe reports, the 12 states of the trade alliance agreed to establish three working groups to conduct separate negotiations with each candidate country.

Accession terms

Countries seeking to join the CPTPP must agree to extensive tariff liberalization and the opening of digital trade. Decisions in the bloc are made by consensus, so the admission of a new member requires the consent of all alliance members.

The ministers' meeting is taking place in the Vietnamese capital as part of the 11th meeting of the CPTPP Commission. The chairmanship of the group passes to another member country each year.

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Expansion of the alliance

The United Kingdom joined the CPTPP in 2024, becoming the first state without a Pacific coastline in the group. The founding states that created the alliance in 2018 include Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico and Singapore.

Negotiations on Uruguay's accession, which have been ongoing since the beginning of the year, are at an advanced stage and could potentially be completed early next year, a diplomat told Politico Europe on condition of anonymity. China, Taiwan, Ecuador, Ukraine, Cambodia and Argentina have also submitted applications for membership.

Deborah Elms, head of trade policy at the Hinrich Foundation think tank, noted that negotiations with the three new candidates are difficult and will require significant effort. According to her, some individual applicants may need capacity building, while member countries will need to address their own concerns.

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