In Canada, Toronto Tempo won the WNBA draft lottery and received the first pick in the 2027 draft. The club joined the league as a new team in the previous season and had a 33% chance of winning the lottery. This was reported by The Guardian.

Houston Comets will pick second

Toronto Tempo and Houston Comets had the highest chances of getting the first pick before the draw, at 33% each. The Comets, previously known as the Connecticut Sun, received the second pick.

Washington Mystics remained with the third pick. The team was entitled to Chicago Sky’s first-round pick thanks to a trade. Seattle will pick fourth, Portland Fire fifth, while Los Angeles Sparks received the sixth and seventh picks, having acquired the seventh in a trade with Phoenix.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The draft participant pool has not yet been determined

New York, Dallas, Indiana and Chicago will then make picks in the first round. The Sky also hold the 12th pick, while Dallas, Golden State and Minnesota will conclude the first round.

The draft participant pool may change after the NCAA granted players the right to a fifth season of competition. Draft applications must be submitted by April 2, while Final Four participants will have additional time. University of Southern California star JuJu Watkins could potentially become the No. 1 overall pick.

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