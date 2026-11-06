French energy company TotalEnergies has delivered the ultra-deepwater drillship Noble Black Rhino to the Akpo oil and gas field off the coast of Nigeria. Drilling of the AFE-1X well is scheduled for November 13, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

According to the company, the vessel entered Nigerian waters on November 2 after travelling 738 nautical miles from Côte d’Ivoire, and arrived at the field at 6 a.m. on November 3. TotalEnergies said it is preparing the vessel for the start of operations.

Work at the offshore field

Akpo is located about 150 kilometres off Nigeria’s coast and is part of Petroleum Mining Lease 2, previously known as Oil Mining Lease 130. Production at the field began in March 2009. The operator is TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited, which holds a 24% stake in the licence.

The other partners are China’s CNOOC with a 45% stake, South Atlantic Petroleum Limited with 15%, and Prime 130 with 16%. Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is the concessionaire of the production-sharing agreement. According to NNPC, the main Akpo field produced 124,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023.

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In February 2024, TotalEnergies announced the start of production at Akpo West, connected by subsea infrastructure to the floating production, storage and offloading unit at Akpo. The project was expected to add 14,000 barrels of condensate per day, while gas production was to reach up to 4 million cubic metres daily by 2028.

Noble contract and issues for communities

In its third-quarter 2026 report, Noble Corporation reported a contract with TotalEnergies in Nigeria to drill four wells. It was expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 and last approximately 150 days. The agreement also provides for six additional optional wells, but Noble did not specify at which fields all the work would be carried out.

Premium Times Nigeria also notes that public registers did not contain a separate host communities development fund or a list of beneficiary communities for the Akpo and Egina deepwater operations. In a 2022 presentation, regulator NUPRC identified Rivers and Bayelsa states as coastal states associated with the Akpo and Egina deepwater operations.

Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act provides for the establishment of host communities development funds and contributions of 3% of actual annual operating expenditure from the previous financial year. The publication reported that, as of the time of publication, TotalEnergies had not responded to its inquiry about which fund covers communities associated with Akpo and Egina.

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