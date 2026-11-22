In Manchester, United Kingdom, Tottenham defeated Manchester City 3-1 in a Women’s Super League match. The loss prevented City from moving to the top of the standings: the team remained second with 25 points after 11 matches. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Match progress

The hosts opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Bunny Shaw. Before the break, Tottenham’s Norwegian forward Katinka Tandberg equalised.

In the 74th minute, Drew Spence played a through ball down the middle to put Matilda Vinberg in a shooting position, and she scored the visitors’ second goal. Soon after, Jessica Naz scored Tottenham’s third goal in her 100th Women’s Super League match.

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Team standings

Chelsea remained at the top of the championship after drawing 1-1 with Liverpool the day before. Manchester City are two points behind them and two points ahead of third-placed London City Lionesses. The victory lifted Tottenham to fifth place with 20 points.

In another match of the day, Manchester United beat Birmingham City 2-1 away from home. Simi Awujo scored the winning goal in second-half stoppage time, while United moved to 21 points and fourth place.

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