In the United States, the estimated price of the compact Scion Kei-01 pickup could be around $22,000. Toyota USA Vice President of Engineering Don Federico told The Drive that the model would cost less than $30,000 and called the $22,000 figure “reasonable.” The company has not yet announced an official price, Motor1 reports.

A pickup for farms and campuses

The Scion Kei-01 is being developed in accordance with US regulations for low-speed vehicles, so its top speed will be limited to 25 mph. Toyota primarily intends the pickup for use off public roads, on farms, ranches and university campuses.

The model is not intended to compete with full-fledged road-going pickups, including the Ford Maverick. According to Motor1, the Maverick, described as the cheapest fully road-legal pickup on the US market, starts at just under $30,000.

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The Scion Kei-01 will be equipped with a 660cc engine, a continuously variable transmission and all-wheel drive. The vehicle will have right-hand drive only, a push-button engine start, power windows and an infotainment screen.

Production in 2027

The pickup's cargo bed will have fold-down sides designed to simplify loading and unloading. Its payload capacity will be 660 pounds.

Toyota plans to begin production of the Scion Kei-01 in the second half of 2027 at a plant in Indiana. Initially, the vehicles will be sold to fleet customers. If demand is sufficient, the company will consider limited retail sales.

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