Toyota has raised prices for the 2027 model-year Tacoma pickup and shortened the period of free scheduled maintenance under the ToyotaCare program. The base SR version starts at $32,725, excluding delivery. Including the $1,745 delivery fee, its price is $34,470.

New ToyotaCare terms

As Motor1 reports, ToyotaCare for the 2027 Tacoma will cover scheduled maintenance for one year or up to 10,000 miles, whichever comes first. For the 2026 model-year Tacoma, the program lasted two years or up to 25,000 miles.

At the same time, the two-year roadside assistance program with unlimited mileage remains in place. According to the publication, Toyota explained the changes to ToyotaCare terms by citing customer feedback.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prices for all Tacoma trims have increased by at least $180. The TRD Off-Road and TRD Sport versions have become $520 more expensive, while the top-spec hybrid Tacoma TRD Pro costs $66,675 including delivery.

SR5 equipment and powertrains

For the SR5 trim, Toyota added power-adjustable and heated front seats, as well as wheels with a dark silver finish, to the standard equipment. Previously, buyers had to choose a more expensive options package or trim to get these seats.

The Tacoma's gasoline engine continues to produce 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. The i-Force Max hybrid powertrain delivers 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. An exclusive Honeycomb exterior color has also been offered for the TRD Pro.

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