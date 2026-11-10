Toyota is reviving the Scion brand in the United States, starting with the compact all-wheel-drive KEI-01 kei truck. As Motor1 reports, the vehicle under the Scion by Toyota brand will be manufactured in the United States, with its arrival planned for the second half of 2027.

First for fleets

Initially, the KEI-01 is planned to be sold only to customers purchasing vehicles for fleets. If demand is sufficient, Toyota may consider limited retail sales. The company has not yet announced an official price, but Motor1 suggests that the model could cost slightly less than $20,000.

The KEI-01 must comply with US requirements for low-speed vehicles, so its top speed will be 25 miles per hour. The vehicle will have right-hand drive, a length of just over 11 feet, and a width of less than five feet.

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KEI-01 specifications

The kei truck will be equipped with a 660-cubic-centimeter three-cylinder engine, a CVT, and all-wheel drive. Its cargo bed will have fold-down sides, and its payload capacity will reach 600 pounds.

The cabin will feature heating, air conditioning, push-button engine start, power windows, and a central multimedia system screen. Scion by Toyota is also developing an SxS side-by-side concept with a 300-horsepower hybrid powertrain and a BKE scooter concept. However, no decision on their mass production has yet been announced.

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