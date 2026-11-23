Toyota is preparing a major update of the Corolla, under which the model will receive a fully electric version for the first time. The next, 13th generation of the vehicle will be based on a new platform supporting gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains, Electrek reports.

New platform and design

Toyota CEO Koji Sato said during the presentation of the Corolla Concept at the Japan Mobility Show that the company aims to create attractive vehicles regardless of the type of powertrain. The manufacturer has not yet disclosed the battery and powertrain specifications of the electric Corolla, but the production model is expected to inherit the concept's design features.

Corolla program chief Norihiko Kobayashi, who has led the program since 2011, said that while developing the concept, the team wanted to give the Corolla name a new meaning while preserving the model's identity. According to him, the new generation will differ significantly from its predecessors in appearance.

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Versions and estimated specifications

Like the current Corolla, the new model is expected to be available in several body styles: sedan, hatchback, crossover and a sporty GR version. According to the publication, the electric vehicle is expected in single-motor and dual-motor versions, while its electric driving range may be at least 250 miles, or approximately 400 km.

According to Car and Driver, the hybrid version may receive a new 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor with a combined output of about 134 hp. Its efficiency is estimated to be 10–20% higher than that of the current Corolla. The new generation is expected to debut in 2027 as a 2028 model-year vehicle.

Corolla debuted in 1966, and since then it has been chosen by more than 57 million drivers. Toyota sells this model in more than 150 countries.

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