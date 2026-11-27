China’s GAC Toyota joint venture announced at the Guangzhou Auto Show that it will begin sales of the Highlander 9X, Toyota’s first extended-range electric vehicle, in early 2027. Electrek reports that the model will be produced in China and will not be sold on the U.S. market.

CATL battery and Huawei systems

The Highlander 9X will receive a battery developed as part of Toyota’s partnership with Chinese company CATL. The vehicle will also be equipped with a driver-assistance system and a “smart” cockpit from Huawei.

Extended-range electric vehicles, or EREVs, have a small gasoline engine that works as a generator and charges the battery when its charge level drops. For Toyota, this will be the fifth type of electrified vehicle alongside fully electric models, plug-in hybrids, hybrids and fuel-cell vehicles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Production plans

According to Nikkei, Toyota plans to manufacture 200,000 EREVs in China in 2027 and about 400,000 such vehicles in 2028. Detailed specifications of the Highlander 9X battery and powertrain are expected to be announced closer to the model’s launch.

Local media suggest that the model’s combined range under China’s CTLC cycle will exceed 1,000 kilometers with a full fuel tank and a fully charged battery. Meanwhile, Toyota plans to launch a fully electric Highlander in the United States in 2027.

Read us on