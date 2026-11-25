Toyota will begin sales of the Camry sedan in Japan on December 23. The eleventh-generation model will be supplied from the United States, where it is produced at the company’s plant in Kentucky. The Camry has not been available on the Japanese market since December 2023, Motor1 reports.

Adaptation for the Japanese market

Despite US production, the sedan was adapted to Japan’s requirements. The car received right-hand-drive steering, a turn-signal stalk on the right, and localized multimedia and navigation systems.

The company could have used a bilateral framework agreement in force since July 2025 that allows passenger cars with US certification to be imported into Japan without additional testing. However, Toyota obtained official Japanese vehicle type certification for the Camry.

The sedan is 4,920 mm long, 1,840 mm wide, and 1,450 mm high. In terms of dimensions, the Camry nearly matches the Japanese version of the Crown Crossover, but its lower roof allows the vehicle to meet the restrictions of mechanized parking facilities in Japan.

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Hybrid and two trim levels

In the Japanese market, the Camry will be offered with a 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain based on a four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive. Toyota did not announce a more powerful version of the model for Japan. All-wheel drive is also not currently planned.

Buyers will be offered two trim levels: the G for 4.3 million yen and the Z from 5.2 million yen. The company expects to sell 850 vehicles per month, or slightly more than 10,000 cars per year.

The Camry will not be the only US-made Toyota sold in Japan. The company previously began supplying the domestic market with the Indiana-built Highlander and the Tundra pickup from a plant in Texas.

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