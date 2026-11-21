Toyota has unveiled the BKE Concept, a compact folding electric two-wheeler for short trips, outdoor recreation and covering the “last mile”. As Electrek reports, the device can be folded in about 30 seconds and placed in the trunk of a Toyota GR86 sports car.

A concept for short trips

The BKE was presented under the revived Scion by Toyota brand, which the company positions as a platform for experimenting with new transportation solutions. Along with the compact two-wheeler, Toyota also demonstrated the ultra-compact KEI-01 utility pickup and a hybrid side-by-side vehicle.

Despite the name electric bike, the BKE has no pedals. Therefore, under the classification used in Europe and North America, it would not be considered an electric bicycle. By design, it is a small electric scooter with a seat.

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Development took several years

According to Toyota, a small team of chassis and electrical systems engineers worked on the BKE for several years, testing and refining the design based on practical use. The company suggests using the device for camping, errands and routes from a car to the final destination.

The BKE can be charged from 110 V AC outlets fitted in many Toyota vehicles. Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda also took part in testing the prototypes. After he noted splashing while riding through puddles, engineers enlarged the rear fender.

Toyota has not yet disclosed the motor power, battery capacity, range, top speed, weight or estimated price of the BKE. The company calls the model a concept and has not announced plans for mass production or a timeline for its start.

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