Toyota Kirloskar Motor unveiled the new Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle in India on November 25, 2026 — a hybrid minivan with a locally produced engine capable of running on gasoline-ethanol blends from E20 to E85. The company calls the model India’s first hybrid vehicle of this type. Orders for the updated hybrid version began to be accepted on November 26, Motor1 reports.

Hybrid and ethanol blends

The vehicle is equipped with a 2.0-liter engine based on the TNGA architecture and Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid system. The combined output of the powertrain is 147 kW, or 197 hp. The manufacturer also uses e-Drive technology, which manages the distribution of work between the internal combustion engine and the electric motor.

Drivers can select EV, Eco and Power modes. According to Toyota’s estimate, the Innova HyCross achieves fuel efficiency of 22.58 km per liter when using an E20 blend. The vehicle underwent pan-India quality and performance testing before launch.

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E85 is not yet widespread at Indian filling stations, so the ability for owners to use fuel with the highest ethanol content may be limited.

Prices and trim levels

The hybrid lineup is available in G Hybrid, GX Hybrid, VX Hybrid and ZX Hybrid versions. Its starting price is 1,999,000 Indian rupees, while the top-spec ZX Hybrid costs up to 3,199,000 rupees. The minivan continues to be offered with seven- and eight-seat interior configurations.

The non-hybrid gasoline version of the Innova HyCross also remains on sale: the base GX trim starts at 1,959,000 rupees. Toyota provides a warranty of three years or 100,000 km for the hybrid system, and eight years or 160,000 km for the hybrid battery.

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