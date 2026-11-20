Toyota has unveiled the 2027 model-year Sienna with a sixth-generation hybrid system. The minivan’s powertrain output has increased from 245 to 251 hp, while standard equipment has been expanded with larger digital displays. Externally, the vehicle is almost indistinguishable from the previous version, Motor1 reports.

New hybrid system

The Sienna will be equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, a 124-kW traction electric motor, and a 1.15-kWh lithium-ion battery. In the front-wheel-drive version, this setup sends power to the front wheels. Peak torque remains at 176 lb-ft.

The company retuned the engine to operate at lower revs during parking maneuvers and driving at medium speeds, which should make the powertrain quieter. The hybrid also received more efficient electric motors and a new electrical platform with an updated control unit and software.

A new steering system has also been prepared for the Sienna: the steering column, steering gear, motor control unit, and torque sensor have been changed. Toyota says this results in less steering effort at low speeds and better stability on the highway. The minivan also received a braking system previously introduced for the 2026 Toyota RAV4.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fuel consumption and equipment

According to Toyota, the front-wheel-drive Sienna accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds. The all-wheel-drive version with an additional 40-kW rear electric motor completes this exercise in 7.6 seconds — 0.3 seconds faster than the 2026 version.

Claimed fuel economy for the front-wheel-drive Sienna is 39 mpg in the city, 35 mpg on the highway, and 37 mpg combined. The all-wheel-drive version has the same figures; in city driving, this is 4 mpg better than the previous model, and 2 mpg better in the combined cycle.

All 2027 Sienna trims will feature a 12.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch central infotainment display. Standard equipment will also include a dashcam and LED interior lighting. Sales are expected to begin in early 2027, with Toyota set to announce pricing closer to the start of sales.

Read us on