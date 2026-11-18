Toyota is recalling about 62,000 Tundra pickups in the United States over a camshaft defect that could cause it to crack or break while driving. This could lead to a sudden loss of power and increase the risk of a crash, Motor1 reports.

Which vehicles are covered by the recall

The campaign affects non-hybrid Toyota Tundra vehicles from the 2022–2023 and 2025–2026 model years equipped with a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6. These vehicles were manufactured during a period when a batch of defective parts entered the supply chain.

The recall does not include 2024 model-year Tundras, i-Force Max hybrid versions, or Toyota Sequoia SUVs with the same 3.4-liter engine. According to Toyota, these models did not receive camshafts from the problematic batch.

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Inspection and replacement of parts

The manufacturer linked the issue to improper camshaft production: the part may crack and break apart inside the engine. The company estimates that about 300 such camshafts may have been installed in production vehicles, but is recalling the entire group of about 62,000 pickups for inspection.

Dealers will check whether a part from the suspected batch is installed on a specific vehicle. If so, the camshaft will be replaced free of charge; if not, no additional work will be performed. Toyota has not reported any confirmed crashes or injuries related to this defect.

Toyota expects to send letters to owners by mid-January 2027. Owners can also check Toyota's recall system using the VIN to see whether the campaign applies to their vehicle.

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