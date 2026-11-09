In Turkey, Trabzonspor defeated Alanyaspor 2-0 away in the Süper Lig and extended their league winning streak to six matches. After 11 matches, the team have 25 points and moved up to second place, three points behind leaders Galatasaray, Anadolu Agency reports.

First-half goals

Wagner Pina opened the scoring in the 17th minute. The Cape Verde international received a long pass from Chibuike Nwaiwu, entered the penalty area down the right flank and fired into the far corner from a tight angle.

Mohamed Salah doubled the visitors' advantage in the 34th minute. Paul Onuachu redirected Ernest Muci's pass, after which the Egyptian footballer took the ball away from Nuno Lima's sliding tackle and sent it into the bottom corner with his left foot.

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Sixth consecutive victory

In the second half, Salah could have scored a brace, but his curling left-footed shot went narrowly wide of the post. Onuachu also failed to convert a chance in the 75th minute, shooting wide after a cross from the left flank.

Alanyaspor tried to reduce the deficit late in the match. In the 85th minute, Omar Ben Ali forced Andre Onana into a save with a close-range shot. In stoppage time, Ben Ali hit the side of the post after Florent Hadergjonaj's free kick, while Fidan Aliti fired over the bar on the rebound. Alanyaspor remained in 13th place with 12 points.

For Trabzonspor, this was their eighth win in nine matches in all competitions under German coach Thomas Reis, who took charge of the team in September. Their only defeat during this period was a 0-1 home loss to Germany's Freiburg in the Conference League.

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