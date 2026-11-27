Turkey's Trabzonspor secured a comeback 2-1 victory over CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria in the fourth round of the UEFA Conference League. As Anadolu Agency reports, the visitors scored the decisive goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

Own goal in the first half

The hosts opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. Trabzonspor goalkeeper Andre Onana saved Stefano Sensi's shot from the left edge of the penalty area, but Sidney Lopes Cabral deflected the ball into his own net after the rebound.

CSKA Sofia retained their one-goal lead until halftime. Early in the second half, the Bulgarian side had several more chances: Andre Onana saved Angelo Martino's shot in the 50th minute, while Santiago Godoy first fired wide and later saw another effort saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Two goals late in the match

Trabzonspor equalized in the 69th minute. Mohamed Salah received a long pass from Batista Mendy, got behind the defenders and beat goalkeeper Fedor Lapoukhov.

In the 85th minute, Lapoukhov saved CSKA Sofia after Mustafa Eskihellac went one-on-one. In stoppage time, Ozan Tufan missed an opportunity to put the visitors ahead, but in the 90+3rd minute Noah Saviolo scored the winning goal. He collected the ball after the defenders failed to clear Salah's cross from the right and struck low past Lapoukhov.

Read us on