US President Donald Trump said he is leaning toward resuming strikes on Iran after the New Year if Washington and Tehran do not reach an agreement to end the conflict. As The Hill reports, he also acknowledged that indirect talks between the two countries are continuing.

Trump’s statement

In an interview with Fox News, Trump accused the Iranian side of dragging out the negotiations. He compared Iranian officials to professional tap dancers and said they keep talking but fail to achieve results.

The US president also said he hopes Iran will attempt to test the limits of the US naval blockade of nearby ports. According to him, in that case Iranian forces would end up at the bottom of the sea, along with the rest of the fleet.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Iran’s response and recent attacks

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran would use all available means to counter what he called US aggression. He stressed that Iran would not tolerate a naval blockade, which Tehran views as an act of military aggression.

According to the outlet, Iran and the United States exchanged strikes over the past week. Iranian attacks targeted a US air base in Kuwait, while US forces attacked Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. This was preceded by an unofficial period of relative calm lasting about two months.

Situation in the United States

Republicans in the US Senate blocked a resolution that would have required Trump to end military action in the Middle East. The Hill also writes that Iran is facing difficulties financing attacks because of the economic pressure of the US blockade.

Read us on