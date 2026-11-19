US President Donald Trump wants to pursue an agreement to reduce the nuclear arsenals of the United States, Russia — an aggressor state — and China during a trilateral summit in China. This was reported by France 24.

Reduction of nuclear arsenals

According to France 24 journalist Philip Turle, Trump is likely to push for a trilateral agreement between the United States, Russia and China. The issue of nuclear weapons is one of the main items on the US president's agenda at this meeting.

The aim of a possible agreement would be to reduce the nuclear stockpiles of the three states. The report does not provide specific parameters or timelines for such a possible decision.

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Iran and regional issues

Iran has been named another important topic of the talks. According to France 24, the three leaders share an interest in preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Other central issues expected at the trilateral meeting include regional conflicts and oil prices.

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