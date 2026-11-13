In the United States, President Donald Trump purchased Nvidia shares worth between $1 million and $5 million days before his administration repealed in May 2025 a rule introduced under President Joe Biden concerning the export of the most advanced U.S. AI chips to China. The Guardian reported this, citing Trump’s financial disclosures and an analysis by the anti-corruption organization DeKleptocracy.

Repeal of export restrictions

The repealed rule was intended to limit the ability of U.S. manufacturers to sell advanced chips to China. It was also aimed at strengthening chip production in the United States and protecting the country from the risk that China would gain an advantage in artificial intelligence development.

For Nvidia, China was one of its largest markets: between 2010 and 2022, it accounted for about a quarter of the company’s sales. After the announcement of the repeal of the rule that limited Nvidia’s ability to sell products to China, the chipmaker’s share price rose.

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Further stock transactions

In December 2025, Trump said he would allow Nvidia to sell H200 chips to China. The U.S. Department of Commerce approved the decision in January 2026. Experts cited by the publication noted that the H200 were among the company’s most advanced chips and were approximately six times more powerful than the chips available in China at that time.

After the statement allowing H200 sales to China, Trump, according to his financial disclosures, bought Nvidia shares at least three times, in amounts between $250,001 and $500,000 each time. Since taking office, he has carried out dozens of transactions involving the chipmaker’s shares and has also bought securities in Microsoft, Meta and Apple.

In its analysis, DeKleptocracy questioned the possible influence of Trump’s personal financial interests on decisions regarding U.S. policy on technology exports to China.

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