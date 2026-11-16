US President Donald Trump plans to travel this week to summits in the Philippines and China aboard a luxury Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar. However, it is unclear whether the aircraft has received all the necessary security upgrades for use as a temporary replacement for the presidential Air Force One aircraft, The Independent reports.

According to NBC News, cited by the publication, two US officials said that the aircraft underwent certain upgrades, routine maintenance and cosmetic changes to its interior. However, it remains unclear whether the plane received all the necessary modifications that Trump had previously mentioned.

White House position

A senior US administration official declined to comment on the aircraft's specific upgrades. He said that the administration supports capabilities for the president's safe, secure and reliable transportation and updates them as necessary.

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White House communications director Steven Cheung had previously called the aircraft modern and said it had been equipped with high-level security systems to protect the president and his staff.

Temporary presidential aircraft

The Qatar-gifted aircraft is valued at $400 million. It was handed over last year, while converting it to Air Force One standards cost $1 billion, according to the publication. The aircraft was intended as a temporary plane until Boeing delivers two new presidential aircraft in 2028.

Trump had previously said that fully equipping the aircraft would take about 60 days and that the plane was to be sent for additional work in October. In September, the president flew on this aircraft to Ireland, and in October he used it several times for domestic trips. The administration also said that after Trump's term ends in January 2029, the aircraft will be transferred to his presidential library in Florida.

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