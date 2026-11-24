In the United States, President Donald Trump is to award former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the Oval Office on Wednesday morning. Giuliani announced this on the War Room program on the Real America’s Voice network, The Independent reports.

The 82-year-old Giuliani, who previously served as Trump’s personal lawyer, said that, according to his information, the ceremony is scheduled for 11:00. He said he feels deeply moved and honored not only by the award itself, but also by the fact that Trump will present it.

Giuliani suggests a link to September 11

The former mayor believes the award may be presented for his response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. At the time of the attacks, Giuliani led New York; for his actions, he earned the nickname “America’s mayor.” That same year, Time magazine named him Person of the Year.

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Giuliani noted that he wants to see the text of the citation, but assumes that it will be about September 11. The 25th anniversary of those attacks was marked in September.

Third medal during Trump’s second term

Giuliani is set to become the third person to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Trump’s second presidential term. The two previous recipients received the honor posthumously: Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in October 2025, and trader Welles Crowther in September 2026.

Crowther died while saving people in the South Tower of the World Trade Center. Trump had also previously announced plans to honor former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, 2026 Olympic hockey champion Connor Hellebuyck, and baseball pitcher Roger Clemens.

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