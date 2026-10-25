US President Donald Trump has sent a third carrier strike group and 10,000 additional Navy and Marine Corps personnel toward the Persian Gulf. The Japan Times reports that this is intended to give US commanders more options if the United States resumes strikes on Iran after the November 3 midterm elections.

According to the publication, the war that the United States and Israel launched against Iran is in its eighth month. Trump has repeatedly hinted at a possible resumption of strikes after the elections. Last week, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth made an unannounced visit to Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of elections in Israel.

Iran prepares for possible escalation

A source familiar with Tehran's position told the publication that Iran expects a new US bombing campaign around the time of the US elections. According to the source, Tehran is preparing to respond in different parts of the Middle East, including against Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Another source familiar with the UAE government's position said that some officials in Persian Gulf countries expect renewed violence with a high degree of confidence. They fear that it could be larger in scale than before the pause in hostilities.

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Shipping and maritime security specialists also reported that Iran is attacking more vessels in or near the Strait of Hormuz and inflicting more serious damage by using guided missiles instead of attack drones. Brookings Institution expert Asli Aydintasbas believes that all signs point to the resumption of the war and a large-scale bombing campaign, although its timing remains uncertain.

Elections and the energy market

Last week, the US State Department ordered some diplomats and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia after the conflict expanded through Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis. According to the publication, the Houthis attacked Riyadh airport and energy facilities with drones and missiles, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds.

The conflict has disrupted energy flows from the Persian Gulf: Brent prices have risen by more than 80% since the start of the year. This has caused gasoline prices to increase in the United States. A Pew Research Center poll conducted from September 28 to October 4 found that about two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions regarding the conflict with Iran, while about half expect it to continue for more than another year.

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