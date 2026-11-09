US President Donald Trump said that a resumption of hostilities with Iran is unlikely if negotiations make progress. He said this in an interview with CNN, NDTV World reports.

Condition regarding hostilities

Trump said that the decision on a possible resumption of hostilities would depend on whether Iran signs what he called a “very strong agreement.” He also claimed that the United States had already inflicted significant military damage on Iran.

In recent weeks, Trump had threatened to resume strikes. US media suggested that hostilities could resume after the US midterm elections. Earlier, Trump acknowledged that the unpopular war with Iran had partly affected the Republican Party’s defeat in Tuesday’s vote.

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Pause in mediators’ contacts

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state television that mediators’ trips had not taken place for several days. According to him, the reason was the reaction to the US election results, and further steps would depend on how the American side assesses the consequences of the vote.

Trump also said that economic pressure could force Iran’s leadership to agree to a peace deal on Washington’s terms. In particular, he claimed that inflation in Iran stands at 301% this year. NDTV World notes that Iran is partially blocking traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, reducing oil supplies from Persian Gulf countries and raising gasoline prices in the United States.

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