US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the “60 Minutes” program that the enmity between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin is one of the main obstacles to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. The Hill reports.

Answering a question from CBS News journalist Ross Douthat about the biggest obstacle to peace, Trump said he believes the sides are close to reaching an agreement. He also stated that the war would not have begun had he been US president, calling it a war he inherited.

Attitude toward the sides in the war

Douthat asked Trump whether he trusts one of the sides more. The US president did not answer directly, saying that he gets along with both. According to him, the war will end soon, and there is significant enmity between Zelenskyy and Putin.

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The journalist noted that Zelenskyy’s attitude may be understandable, since it was Russia that invaded Ukraine. In response, Trump stated that during Zelenskyy and Putin’s first meeting, Russia was allegedly shown “great disrespect.”

Energy truce

As the outlet writes, in recent months Trump has linked the Russian-Ukrainian war to rising fuel prices. Last month, he wrote on Truth Social that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to an energy truce.

Shortly afterward, Russia, the aggressor state, struck a power plant in eastern Ukraine, The Hill notes.

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