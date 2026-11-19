US President Donald Trump announced commercial agreements and strategic investments for American companies in Southeast Asia worth more than $17 billion. The White House said this after Trump’s two-day working visit to the Philippines for the ASEAN summit in Manila, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Contract for Philippine Airlines

Among the agreements is the finalization of the sale of 20 Boeing 787 aircraft to Philippine Airlines. The White House estimated the value of the Boeing and GE Aerospace deal at $12 billion.

Washington and Manila will also work to secure more than $2 billion in US financing for Philippine defense procurement. According to the White House statement, the United States will provide $400 million to support military operations in the South China Sea. Subic Grain plans to build a $40 million fuel storage facility in Subic Bay, while the Philippines will upgrade Basco Airport to improve military access, disaster response and logistics.

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Energy, weapons and AI

Thailand plans to spend up to $123 million on US HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. According to the White House, this could potentially become the first such deal in mainland Southeast Asia.

In Indonesia, Latitude Energy and the state investment fund Danantara are negotiating a $2 billion coal project using US technology. Navajo Transitional Energy Company has signed a three-year, $100 million agreement to supply coal to a unit of Malaysian state energy company Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

The United States also pledged to support artificial intelligence development programs in Malaysia and Brunei. Brunei’s Unified National Networks plans to award US company Vertiv a tender for a data center, while purchases from US suppliers for the project will total nearly $1 billion. A US consortium will help the Malaysian government create a sovereign cloud platform for AI, and Washington has offered $50 million to support this initiative.

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