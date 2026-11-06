In the United States, President Donald Trump announced that Stephen Miller will assume the position of White House chief of staff on November 9, 2026, replacing Susie Wiles. The new chief of staff is to begin work on Monday.

Miller’s appointment

Trump announced the personnel decision in a Truth Social post on Friday. He called Miller, who currently serves as deputy chief of staff in the Trump administration, one of his most trusted advisers. This was reported by The Hill.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Wiles’ transition

Susie Wiles is leaving the White House and moving to Trump’s political organization. According to the president, she did an outstanding job as chief of staff, and he also thanked her for her service.

In the post, Trump specified Miller’s start date as Monday, November 9, 2026. No other details about his future duties were provided in the post.

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