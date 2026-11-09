US President Donald Trump, speaking in West Palm Beach, Florida, expressed support for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid possible Democratic initiatives to impeach them. As Anadolu Agency reports, Trump called both members of his cabinet very worthy people.

Support for Hegseth and Kennedy

Trump called Kennedy a popular person and supported Hegseth’s work during the war with Iran. Regarding the Pentagon chief, the president said that the accusations against him effectively come down to victories in two wars — the conflict with Iran and the US military operation in Venezuela, which, according to the agency, ended with the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

The president also called on Democrats to focus on other issues important to the country. His statement came ahead of an expected House of Representatives vote this week on Hegseth’s possible impeachment. The defense secretary promised to fight the initiative and posted a series of videos on social media in response to it.

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Vance’s comments on the war

Separately, Trump commented on a post by Vice President J.D. Vance on the social network X dated November 4, 2026. In it, Vance analyzed the results of the midterm elections and linked Republican losses to the war with Iran. Trump rejected suggestions of tension in his relationship with the vice president, while noting that many people did not like Vance’s comments.

According to Trump, Vance should have more clearly supported the decision on the military conflict and directly answered whether the administration would make the same decision again. Trump believes the answer should have been affirmative. Vance, who had expressed concern about the possibility of the war before it began, did not directly defend the decision in his post. He said that supporters of the war should explain whether they consider it justified despite possible political losses for the Republican Party, including the risk of losing control of the Senate for the next six years.

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