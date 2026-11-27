US President Donald Trump supported the actions of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi aimed at strengthening state control in the country, ending oil smuggling, fighting corruption and placing all weapons under the exclusive control of the state. Trump wrote about this on Truth Social on November 27, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Dispute over oil exports

The US president's statement came after Iraqi government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi said that Baghdad considers the export of crude oil bypassing the state-owned Oil Marketing Company SOMO to be smuggling. According to him, revenue from such shipments does not reach the state treasury.

Al-Aboudi also said that Iraq, according to the government's estimate, lost about $100 billion due to oil smuggling through the Kurdistan region in 2008–2025. It was not specified how this amount was calculated.

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Baghdad's actions in Kurdistan

Iraqi authorities closed two border crossings in Kurdistan — on the border with Syria and on the border with Iran. This followed al-Zaidi's order to federal authorities to take control of the checkpoints run by the semi-autonomous regional government.

Thousands of Kurds protested against the prime minister's plans to place oil fields under federal control and deploy federal troops along the region's international borders. Iraq's highest court ruled that Baghdad has the right to deploy federal forces along all international borders, including in Kurdistan.

At the same time, the government is confronting the Iran-linked Shiite group Kataib Hezbollah. Last week, al-Zaidi ordered the army to prepare to enter the city of Jurf al-Sakhr south of Baghdad, where the government accuses the group of organizing smuggling. Kataib Hezbollah initially resisted but later agreed to allow the military into the city.

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