US President Donald Trump said he plans to make several changes to his Cabinet after Republicans lost both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections. He said this in an interview with CBS News on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Possible personnel decisions

Asked whether he plans to fire anyone, Trump answered in the affirmative. At the same time, he clarified that only a few changes were being considered.

The US president also said that he loves the members of his Cabinet and considers them good. Trump did not name the officials who could be affected by these decisions and did not specify the timing of possible changes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New chief of staff

The statement came after Trump announced that Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller would become the new White House chief of staff. He will replace Susie Wiles in the position.

Wiles, who served as White House chief of staff, will move to Trump’s political organization. The interview for the 60 Minutes program is scheduled to air on Sunday.

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