Trump links US stock market decline to Democrats’ victory — The Hindu

US President Donald Trump linked the sell-off in the US stock market on November 5 to the Democratic Party’s electoral victory in the midterm elections held on November 3. This was his assessment of the reasons for the market’s decline, made public after trading ended.

President’s statement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the stock market crashed because of the Democrats’ success on Tuesday. He also wrote that they had only themselves to blame. In spelling the party’s name, he used the word “Dumocrats” in reference to Democrats. At the same time, Trump directly placed responsibility for the decline on the Democrats.

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Analysts’ assessment

As The Hindu reports, analysts linked the decline to concerns that Democrats could jeopardize the investment boom in data centers for artificial intelligence. The Nasdaq recorded its worst session in percentage terms since April 2025 that day. The article presents these concerns as analysts’ assessment, not as a confirmed reason for the sell-off.

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