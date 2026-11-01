US President Donald Trump suggested that some of the four Salvadoran aviation technicians who went missing after an attack near Port-au-Prince, Haiti, may have been killed. There is no official confirmation of their deaths, Anadolu Agency reports.

Conversation with Bukele

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said he had discussed the situation with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele. According to Trump, Bukele spoke about serious security problems in Haiti following the attack on Salvadoran personnel.

Trump also said that some of Bukele's people had been killed in the attack. As the agency notes, these words may have indicated the deaths of at least some of the four missing technicians, although this was not officially confirmed. Asked about possible assistance from Washington, Trump replied that Bukele did not need it.

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Search for the technicians

On Wednesday, El Salvador announced the deployment of more than 2,000 military personnel to Haiti to search for the four technicians. They went missing on October 18 after an ambush staged by a gang near Port-au-Prince.

The technicians served in the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force, which helps Haitian authorities fight armed criminal groups. Bukele later confirmed on social media platform X that he had spoken with Trump and had earlier denied reports that bodies found in Haiti belonged to the missing technicians. The office of Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé said that the governments of Haiti and El Salvador had agreed to strengthen coordination of search-and-rescue operations and security measures.

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