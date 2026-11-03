US President Donald Trump congratulated Republican candidate Tony Ada on leading in the unofficial results of the election for governor of Guam, a US territory. Ada is running together with candidate for lieutenant governor E. J. Calvo.

Unofficial results

According to data cited by Anadolu Agency, referring to the Guam Daily Post, the Republican ticket of Ada and Calvo was ahead of Democrats Therese Terlaje and Sabina Perez by 1,020 votes. Ada and Calvo received 15,945 votes, or 51.45%, while Terlaje and Perez received 14,925 votes, or 48.15%.

The Guam Election Commission released the count early Wednesday morning local time. The results remain unofficial until they are certified by the commission.

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Trump’s statement and delegate election

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Guam, which he described as a territory with traditionally strong Democratic positions, had already announced an early Republican lead in the gubernatorial race. He also said that the Republican Party holds a majority in Guam’s legislature.

In the election for Guam’s non-voting delegate to the US House of Representatives, Democrat Alicia Ann Garrido Limtiaco was leading. The former attorney general of Guam received 15,645 votes, or 51%, compared with 14,983 votes, or 48.84%, for incumbent Republican delegate James Moylan. The gap between the candidates was 662 votes, while 49 votes were also recorded for write-in candidates.

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