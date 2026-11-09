US President Donald Trump said that the tough deportation policy during his first presidential term was too harsh and ultimately hurt him politically. He said this in an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes program, Anadolu Agency reports.

Trump acknowledged that his administration's immigration restrictions may have gone too far. According to him, this approach negatively affected his party's results in the midterm elections.

Possible compromise

The US president also noted that many Americans believe immigrants who may have entered the country illegally but have worked and built lives in the United States for years should be allowed to stay. He suggested the possibility of a compromise with Democrats on immigration policy.

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Trump mentioned hotel, restaurant and other industry workers who have established lives and jobs in the country. In his view, deporting such people is a difficult issue.

Priority for deportation

At the same time, Trump said that among supporters of a tougher approach are those who would like to deport everyone. He acknowledged that there are many people in his administration who hold this position. The president outlined a more moderate option: first deporting criminals, people who committed violent crimes, and drug traffickers, while considering individual decisions for people who have lived and worked in the United States for 10 or 15 years.

The interview was recorded on Friday, a few hours before the announcement that Trump's longtime adviser Stephen Miller would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff.

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