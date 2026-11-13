President Donald Trump called Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and urged him to fight for his job ahead of his resignation. The Hill reports this, citing The New York Times, which quoted two people familiar with the conversation.

According to the publication, Huang stepped down as Nvidia chief after reports emerged of several extramarital affairs. One such report concerned a woman suspected of spying for the Chinese government. This information is not presented as established fact.

Trump’s comment

On Thursday, Trump told sports commentator Stephen A. Smith that he had spoken with Huang on Wednesday and called the situation sad. According to the president, Huang is most concerned about his wife and family.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Answering a question about whether the Nvidia chief should have resigned, Trump said it depended on whether the woman Huang was linked to in reports was a Chinese spy. He added that he did not know whether this had already been established.

Market and congressional reaction

Amid Huang’s resignation and reports of the scandal, Nvidia shares have fallen by more than 13% over the past five days. Trump and Huang maintained close relations amid growing demand for Nvidia’s powerful chips due to the development of artificial intelligence.

Late last year, Trump changed his position and allowed Nvidia to sell H200 chips to China. Members of both parties are calling on Congress to examine Huang’s ties to the alleged spy and impose restrictions on China’s access to advanced chips. Democrats are also demanding an investigation into what Trump knew about the matter.

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