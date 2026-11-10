Ahead of talks in Abu Dhabi, UAE, US President Donald Trump said Washington sees growing readiness on the part of the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — and Ukraine to end the war. Trilateral consultations mediated by the United States are due to begin later on Tuesday, CNBC reports.

Talks in Abu Dhabi

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump said both sides are exhausted by the war, which has lasted more than four and a half years since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. According to him, the United States is involved in the process because he seeks to stop people from being killed.

The talks in Abu Dhabi are expected to last two days and will be the first trilateral contacts among representatives of the United States, Ukraine and Russia since February. Washington’s mediation efforts are expected to be led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Security guarantees for Ukraine after the war are expected to be among the key topics.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that discussions of possible security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe had advanced, but no final agreements had yet been reached. He suggested that progress could be achieved during the consultations in Abu Dhabi.

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Territories and Russia’s losses

A US official told Reuters that Moscow and Kyiv are allegedly showing some flexibility in private regarding a possible exchange of territories. At the same time, a senior Ukrainian official rejected suggestions that Kyiv is ready for territorial concessions, noting that such issues should be discussed at the level of national leaders and with appropriate security guarantees.

Russia publicly demands that Ukraine hand over all of Donbas — part of Ukraine’s territory, including areas Moscow has not captured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that recent successes by Ukrainian forces and rising Russian losses had strengthened Kyiv’s negotiating position, and called on Washington to persuade Russia to end the war.

The Belarusian hacker group Cyber Partisans said its analysis of data it allegedly obtained from Rosstat identified 393,881 deaths related to combat operations or their consequences from 2022 through August 2026. The group acknowledged that the count may include civilians and deaths related to other conflicts, but does not include missing persons who have not been declared dead. Rosstat acknowledged cyberattacks but denied that its databases had been compromised; this information has not been fully independently verified.

Separately, the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated the number of Russian military personnel killed at 400,000–450,000 from February 2022 through June 2026.

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