Keystone XL, the oil pipeline canceled in 2021, is again being discussed in trade negotiations between the United States and Canada. Donald Trump said on November 1 that Washington and Ottawa have a concept of a deal that includes the project, The Rio Times reports.

No signed agreement

According to the outlet, the sides have not yet signed a specific agreement. The article also notes that a 50 percent tariff on Canadian goods remains in effect. Therefore, the statement about a concept of a deal does not mean that the Keystone XL project has already been resumed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Oil and tariffs

The Rio Times noted that the pipeline issue concerns supplies of crude oil to U.S. refineries. The outlet also mentions the prolonged dispute in the U.S. Senate over tariffs.

Keystone XL is among the issues in trade negotiations between Washington and Ottawa, alongside Canadian oil and tariffs. Further decisions on the project or the terms of a possible deal are not provided in the available article.

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