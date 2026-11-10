US President Donald Trump said that the United States plans to seek compensation from countries that, according to him, Washington protected during the war with Iran. In an interview with CBS News, he said that these states must reimburse the United States for all expenses related to the war.

As Al Jazeera reports, Trump mentioned Israel directly for the first time as a country from which he expects compensation. He had previously also named Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait among potential payers.

US expenses

According to the US military, by mid-October the war with Iran had cost the United States $47.1 billion. This amount does not include the costs of repairing US military bases in the Middle East. In September, the US Congressional Budget Office estimated additional expenses at $2–3 billion for each month the conflict continues.

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Analysts' assessments

Experts interviewed by Al Jazeera believe that Trump's statement is more of a political signal than an established policy of direct payments. Chatham House analyst Neil Quilliam said that Gulf countries would likely quietly resist any demands for direct reimbursement.

Analysts also suggest that Washington may present new commercial investments by Gulf countries in the United States or additional purchases of US weapons as compensation. At the same time, experts believe that requiring Israel to assume a significant share of the financial burden would run counter to the established practice of relations between the two countries.

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