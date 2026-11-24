US President Donald Trump said during a turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington that Iran has limited capabilities to launch missiles. He also claimed that Iran’s army, navy and air force had been significantly weakened. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Statements on the blockade

Trump called the US naval blockade the largest in history. According to him, since its introduction, no Iranian vessel has passed through the blockade, except during a period he described as a brief moratorium.

The US president also said that more oil is now being transported through the Strait of Hormuz than before the war began. He thanked US service members deployed abroad, including those who, he said, are working to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons.

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Ceremony at the White House

The statements were made during the traditional Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony, held near the helicopter landing area on the White House South Lawn. Together with First Lady Melania Trump, the president pardoned two turkeys from West Virginia named Freedom and Feathers.

Trump said the birds will live at the Texas A&M University Poultry Center. He also said that he plans to hold the next ceremony indoors in the ballroom that is under construction.

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