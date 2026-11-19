US President Donald Trump announced a posthumous full pardon for Pete Rose, the baseball player who holds the Major League Baseball record for career hits. The Independent reported this, citing a social media post by Trump.

Trump wrote that he had granted a “full and unconditional” pardon to Rose, whom he called a baseball legend. Rose died more than two years ago and finished his career with 4,256 hits.

The tax return case

On April 20, 1990, Rose pleaded guilty to two counts of filing false tax returns. He admitted that he had failed to declare $354,968 over four years.

On July 19, 1990, a federal judge in Cincinnati sentenced him to five months in prison, a $50,000 fine and 1,000 hours of community service. Rose was also to serve one year of probation, with the first three months spent in a halfway house. He repaid $366,042 to the US Internal Revenue Service.

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Possibility of entering the Hall of Fame

In August 1989, Rose agreed to an indefinite suspension from baseball. An MLB investigation concluded that in 1985–1987, he repeatedly bet on Cincinnati Reds games while playing for and managing the team.

In May, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred ruled that the status of people on the permanently ineligible list is restored after their death. The decision applied to 17 people, including Rose and Joe “Shoeless” Jackson.

A rule adopted by the Hall of Fame board of directors in 1991 had previously barred people on the permanently ineligible list from being considered for election. Rose or Jackson can now be inducted into the Hall of Fame no earlier than 2028.

During his career from 1963 to 1986, Rose appeared in the All-Star Game 17 times. He also won the National League Rookie of the Year, National League Most Valuable Player and World Series Most Valuable Player awards, and was the National League batting champion three times.

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